Scottish Conservatives mocked for ‘embarrassing’ election leaflet

The SNP has branded the Scottish Conservatives an “embarrassment” for sending out a European elections leaflet which makes a brief mention of Brexit and instead almost exclusively focuses on Scottish independence.

The flyer, which was shared on social media, makes a single reference to the UK’s departure from the European Union - but only in the context that Nicola Sturgeon believes it justifies independence.

A message from party leader Ruth Davidson said: “Scotland will vote in an election on 23rd of May and I am asking you to use your vote in that election to tell Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP that Scotland doesn’t want another independence referendum.”

It continued: “The fact is that if they gain more seats at this election, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will twist the result to advance their overriding obsession of taking Scotland out of the United Kingdom.”

Scots voters will be asked to return another six MEPs as the extension to Brexit means the UK will have to take part in the European elections, against the wishes of many in the UK Government.

SNP MSP Christian Allard said: “What an embarrassment for the Tories who are set for a hammering at the EU elections.

“The Tories created the mess of Brexit and are now terrified of giving people in Scotland a choice over their future.

“Ruth Davidson thinks she can get away without once mentioning Europe, Brexit or the Tory threat to our economy and household incomes. And she’s ignoring the devastating impact of ending migration upon our NHS.

“The SNP won’t shy away from the importance of these elections. Scotland’s future lies in Europe, and a vote for the SNP is a vote to say No to Brexit.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “This is not our EU election address. It is a letter sent to voters following Nicola Sturgeon’s divisive proposal last month for a second independence referendum, potentially within the next 18 months.

“Our election address will be sent to voters prior to the EU election on 23rd May. It will set out our message for that election – that we should respect the result of the EU referendum, deliver a sensible Brexit that works for Scotland and the whole UK, and tell Nicola Sturgeon – no more referendums.”

European elections are held every five years, with the UK electing 73 MEPs to sit in the 751-member Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg.