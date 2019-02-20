Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson faces fresh allegation of misconduct

A fresh allegation of misconduct against the Conservative MP Ross Thomson has been made by fellow Scottish parliamentarian, according to reports.

Mr Thomson referred himself to an internal party disciplinary process following reports he harassed men while drinking in a Westminster bar.

Police were called to reports of “sexual touching” in Strangers’ Bar and are understood to have spoken to Mr Thomson, but no arrests were made.

The Aberdeen South MP has denied reports about the incident in January.

A complaint about the incident from an SNP staff member was not considered by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards because it came from a third party.

The Daily Record reported that a Scottish MP had made a new report to the commissioner about an alleged incident of unwanted physical contact late last year.

The commissioner’s office does not comment on allegations unless they are fully investigated and a report is issued.

A source close to Ross Thomson said: “Ross will fully co-operate with any parliamentary inquiry. It would be inappropriate for him to comment at this time.”

The complaint is understood to have been made to a new hotline set up for parliamentary workers to report allegations of sexual harassment.