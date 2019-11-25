Scottish cities could stage World Cup 2030 matches as part of UK/Ireland bid, say Tories

The Tories have pledged to campaign for the 2030 World Cup to be jointly staged in Scotland's main cities as part of a UK/Ireland bid.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Derek Stillie, who is standing to be a Tory candidate in central Ayrshire, said World Cup games could be staged on "Scottish soil" after the proposed bid was unveiled in yesterday's Tory manifesto.

Scotland is poised to stage group matches in next year's UEFA Championships which is being stage across 12 nations.

In Sunday’s UK manifesto, the Tories committed to build on the fantastic track record that the UK has in delivering major international sporting events – with a commitment to supporting a potential UK and Ireland 2030 World Cup bid. Mr Stillie said today that Scottish Conservative MPs would work to deliver the tournament so Scottish cities could stage World Cup games.

“Football is in Scotland’s blood," Mr Stillie said today.

"It’s part of our DNA. And what better way to get a new generation involved in our national game than to see World Cup games being played on Scottish soil?”

“That’s why I’m delighted that our manifesto yesterday committed us to backing the 2030 World Cup bid. Bringing the World Cup to Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland is something we can all get behind.”

Both Hampden Park and BT Murrayfield could be the scene for showpiece matches as part of a joint effort by England, Scotland and Wales and Ireland to host mathces.

“I hope the SNP come on board with this plan. The great pity, however, is that instead of finding ways to work together, all Nicola Sturgeon and her group of Westminster candidates are focussed on is the division that would be created by another referendum.”

“Scotland wants no more of it – and It has to stop.”