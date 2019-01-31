Scottish Budget set to pass after SNP and Greens deal

Have your say

An 11th hour deal has been agreed between the Scottish Government and the Greens which will ensure Holyrood’s £34bn annual budget is passed today.

A series of last minute meetings between Patrick Harvie’s party and Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will ensure extra money for local government which was at the heart of Greens’ concerns in the initial spending plans.

Derek Mackay with Nicola Sturgeon.

It will also mean a commitment to greater tax raising powers for local councils to levy more cash, with a tourist tax and a commitment to overhaul the council tax among Green demands.

Mr Harvie tweeted: “Finally, after months of hard work and Green pressure for local tax reform and protection of local services, we have reached a budget agreement between @scotgp and @scotgov.

“This is what constructive politics looks like.”

Labour had pledged to vote against the budget over the level of cuts to councils and demands for greater income tax hikes.

The Tories and Liberal Democrats ruled out working with ministers until the SNP took plans for a fresh referendum off the table.