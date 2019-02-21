Scottish Budget: MSPs back SNP plans on tax and spending

MSPs have passed the Scottish Government’s £34 billion budget at Holyrood tonight amid claims of hundreds of millions of pounds in cuts to local services and tax hikes for high earners.

The spending plans for 2019/20 were voted through by 66 votes to 58 after the SNP Government struck a deal with the Greens which will see councils handed the power to introduce a controversial new workplace parking levy.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay defended the plans insisting it “safeguards Scotland as best we can” with the resources available.

Councils will face a £230 million cut to their core budgets, but ministers say the overall cash they receive will go up as a result of funding for central Government initiatives delivered locally, such as £500 million to double the level of free childcare in Scotland.

“Under the circumstances, the 2019/20 budget delivers a fair financial settlement for local government, by providing over £11.2 billion which is a real terms increase of almost £300 million,” Mr Mackay said.

But it came as SNP-controlled Dundee City Council backed plans to make significant cuts to education resources in its budget, including the number of primary school teachers. Clackmannanshire Council, also controlled by the SNP, plans to cut two-and a-half-hours from the school week and increasing class sizes.

The new powers for councils, in the deal struck with the Greens, will see local authorities allowed to increase the rate of council tax hikes to almost 5% and double the 5 pence plastic bag levy. The agreement could see a replacement for the council tax system of local taxation introduced in Scotland after the 2021 Holyrood elections

The support of the six Green MSPs allowed the minority SNp Government to get its plans through, despite opposition from the Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

High and middle earners will pay hundreds of pounds more in tax than those south of the border under the income tax proposals. However, a majority of Scots workers (55%) will pay marginally less.

The tax bands have been overhauled in Scotland meaning they no longer correlate with the system south of the border. But the threshold for paying the Higher (41 pence) rate in Scotland has been frozen at £43,430. Workers in the rest of the UK only start paying this rate, where it is 40 pence, after they earn £50,000.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said that tackling Scotland’s historically low productivity levels should be the favoured route to growing the economy and improving public spending levels.

“What a pity that instead of going in that direction, we have an SNP Government that would rather hike up taxes for working families, penalise the poorest with a regressive car park tax and at the same time slash our local public services,” he said.