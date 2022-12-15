Higher earners in Scotland will pay more income tax next year, John Swinney has announced, as he set out the Scottish Budget.

The Deputy First Minister said the higher rate of tax will rise from 41p to 42p in the pound and the top rate will increase from 46p to 47p.

The tax threshold for the top rate is being lowered from £150,000 to £125,140.

Mr Swinney said those on higher incomes are being asked to pay more than those who earn less.

John Swinney

But he said most Scots will stay pay less than they would elsewhere in the UK.

The SNP’s 2021 Holyrood election manifesto pledged to freeze income tax rates and bands.

Mr Swinney told MSPs the Budget was taking place in the "most turbulent economic and financial context most people can remember".

He said this had been "compounded by the utterly catastrophic decisions of the UK Government", adding: "In short, Presiding Officer, these are spectacularly difficult times in which to manage the public finances."

