Scots unemployment figures fall by 7,000

The Scottish unemployment rate is 7.1 per cent, which is below the average figure of 7.4 per cent for the whole of the UK.
Employment in Scotland also increased by 11,000 during the three month period between August and October 2013.
The number of those in employment in Scotland now stands at 2,546,000, date from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.
The Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Carmichael welcomed the fall in the jobless rate north of the border.
He said: “Every new job created in Scotland represents someone getting back into work and is to be welcomed.
“Today’s figures reinforce how well Scotland is doing as part of the UK and they are good news for people and families across the country.
“There are 83,000 more people in employment in Scotland than there were a year ago.”