Scots unemployment figures fall by 7,000

Unemployment figures in Scotland fell by 7,000 between August and October, according to ONS data. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The Scottish unemployment rate is 7.1 per cent, which is below the average figure of 7.4 per cent for the whole of the UK.

Employment in Scotland also increased by 11,000 during the three month period between August and October 2013.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of those in employment in Scotland now stands at 2,546,000, date from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

The Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Carmichael welcomed the fall in the jobless rate north of the border.

He said: “Every new job created in Scotland represents someone getting back into work and is to be welcomed.

“Today’s figures reinforce how well Scotland is doing as part of the UK and they are good news for people and families across the country.