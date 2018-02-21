Scots Tory MPs sign letter calling for ‘clean break’ Brexit

Three Scots Tories are among the signatories to a letter from pro-Brexit MPs calling on the UK to make a clean break from the European Union.

Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack, Stirling MP Stephen Kerr and Gordon MP Colin Clark were among 62 Conservatives to put their names to the letter.

It calls for the UK to gain full “regulatory autonomy” after Brexit and be allowed to negotiate trade deals with other countries as it sees fit.

The letter was sent by the European Research Group, a collection of backbenchers headed by prominent Bexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“The UK must be free to start its own trade negotiations immediately,” the letter said.

“The UK should negotiate as an equal partner. Ministers may not want or be able to accept the EU’s timing and mandates as fixed, and should be able to set out alternative terms including, for example, building an agreement based on our World Trade Organisation membership instead.

“Any ‘implementation period’ should be based on WTO principles. Any implementation period must not restrain the UK from negotiating or signing other trade agreements.”

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said it was clear that the process of leaving the EU had been “hijacked by hard right Tories whose agenda for Brexit at any costs will be devastating for us all in terms of jobs, the economy and opportunities for young people in the future.”

