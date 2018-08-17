Scots Tory election candidate apologises for ‘inappropriate language’

A Conservative candidate in a forthcoming council by-election has apologised for using inappropriate language on social media.

Dave Coleman was criticised for using a derogatory term for a disabled person in a 2010 Facebook post, while in another message he called people shopping at supermarket chain Lidl “chavs” and “pikeys”.

The Tory is standing for election in the Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing by-election for a place on Fife Council.

SNP candidate Neil Hanvey called for Coleman to stand down as a candidate. “These offensive Facebook posts by the Scottish Tory candiate are totally unacceptable and not befitting of someone seeking public office,” he said.

“Dave Coleman should stand down from the contest at once - if not then Ruth Davidson must remove him.”

Labour candidate Billy Pollock said: “Anyone who mocks people with disabilities is not fit to represent the electorate, it saddens me that any political party would select a candidate making these type of comments.

“Mr Coleman’s Tory party are a party that are driving people to the depths of despair with their savage cuts and yet he has the audacity to mock those suffering from mental health issues.”

Mr Coleman said: “These were daft comments made as a joke eight years ago and I understand that this isn’t the kind of language expected of a councillor.

“I sincerely apologise to anyone upset by them.”

