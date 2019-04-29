Scots MPs triumph in London Marathon parliamentary league table

Scottish Tories put in the best performance of any Westminster parliamentarians in the London Marathon, filling the top two slots in the league table of MPs who took part in Sunday’s race.

Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was the first MP to cross the line in a time of 3:40:32.

READ MORE: Athlete Callum Hawkins smashes Scottish record at London Marathon

He beat fellow Scottish Tory John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk and last year’s fastest parliamentarian, by two minutes and one second.

Mr Bowie, who serves as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Theresa May, was running his first London Marathon and told the Scotsman he was “stunned” by his own strong performance.

“I thought the clocks around the course were playing up!” he said. “I’m just happy to have finished and delighted to have raised money and awareness of a cause very close to my heart.

“Huge respect also to the thousands who lined the route and the army of volunteers who showed our country at its best yesterday.” Mr Bowie raised over £1,600 for Alzheimer Research UK.

READ MORE: Farah and Gebrselassie in bizarre spat over ‘burglary’

Neil Gray, the SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts, came fourth out of 14 Westminster parliamentarians with a time of 3:56:39, putting three Scots in the top five.

The final Scottish MP taking part was the SNP member for Glasgow East, David Linden, who persisted despite still recovering from glandular fever and finished the 26.2 mile course in 6:21:01.