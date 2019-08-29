Scots legal bid underway to stop 'unlawful' and 'unconstitutional' suspension of Parliament

A senior lawyer has said that it is “unlawful” and “unconstitutional” for the government to suspend Parliament and has called upon a judge to pass an order stopping it.

Aidan O’Neill QC has requested that Lord Doherty pass an interdict which suspends the Privy Council order made earlier this week.

On Wednesday, The Queen approved the Prime Minister’s plan to prorogue Parliament next month.

Her Majesty made the order after being addressed at Balmoral by members of the Privy Council, an advisory body to the monarch made up of senior politicians.

It means Parliamentarians would have very little time to pass laws to stop a so called no deal Brexit from taking place next month.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow said the decision amounted to a “constitutional outrage”.

Now a cross party group of Parliamentarians - from both the House of Commons and the House of Lords - have instructed lawyers to go to the Court of Session in Edinburgh in order to stop the plan.

The politicians include Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP MP Joanna Cherry and former Conservative MP Heidi Allen.

On Thursday Mr O’Neill told Lord Doherty that an interdict was needed because the privy court order was “unprecedented”.

He added: “It is unprecedented. We have not been in a situation like this before. The power of proroguation is being used to create something irreversible, so the UK will be made to leave the UK deal or no deal, do or die.

“What we are seeking from this court is a declarator that the order made yesterday was unlawful and unconstitutional.

“We are seeking an interdict as it is an effective remedy to ensure the continuation of the rule of law in this country.”

The Parliamentarians returned to Scotland’s highest civil court a day after becoming aware that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning to suspend Parliament.

They fear that Mr Johnson will not listen to or act upon the views of Parliamentarians who fear that a so called ‘hard’ Brexit could harm the British economy.

The Parliamentarians have instructed Mr O’Neill, the same Scottish lawyer who successfully argued before Europe’s highest court last ear that the UK government could withdraw its article 50 notification to withdraw from the European Union.

According to legal papers lodged in the court, the Parliamentarians seek an order which stops Parliament from being prorogued.

They are also seeking an order which prevents any government minister from further advising the Queen to make a new order proroguing Parliament.

On Thursday, Mr O’Neill told the court that it was lawful for the courts to pass an order interdicting the Privy Council order from taking effect.

He told the court that the UK Supreme Court had ruled that judges can scrutinise decisions made within the Privy Council. Mr O’Neill said that such decisions can be scrutinised providing the information used in consideration of passing the order is unlawful.

Mr O’Neill said the proroguing order was made with “unlawful” information being passed to the monarch and as a consequence this order could be stopped by Scotland’s highest civil court.

He said: “The advice given to the Sovereign that Parliament can be prorogued is ultra vires and unlawful. It is an abuse of power.

“It is unlawful, unwarranted and unconstitutional.

“In such circumstances there is an obligation for the Sovereign to recall the order. The Sovereign is not above the law - the sovereign is subject to the law.

“That is why we live in a constitutional monarchy - there is no divine right of kings, there is no the King is right and the King is above the law.

“The King is subject to the right of law.”

Mr O’Neill also told the court that the government is also bound by the legal system and must always act lawfully.

He added: “The powers of the executive are never unlimited or unfettered. We do not live in a totalitarian state.”

Mr O’Neill also told the court that the government is obliged to follow the 1689 Claim of Right - the Scottish equivalent of the 1689 Bill of Rights.

Mr O’Neill said this legislation emerged from the aftermath of the English Civil War and established that the monarchy couldn’t override the wishes of Parliament.

This was passed because of the former Stuart Kings and their belief that they could ignore Parliament because they were placed on the throne by the earthly expression of the will of God.

He added: “In the words of the Claim of Right, ‘the fundamental constitution of the Kingdom is one of a legal limited monarchy in which the regal power may not be exercised in violation of the laws and liberties of the Kingdom and which constitution may not be altered into an arbitrary despotic power by the advice of Evil and wicked counsellors.’

“I hesitate to draw parallels between what happened yesterday with what happened in the 17th century but sometimes, my lord, it is too tempting.”

The hearing, before Lord Doherty continues.