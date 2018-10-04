Scots Labour spin chief quits after six months

Labour leader Richard's Leonard's top spin doctor has quit the role just six months after being appointed in the job.

Charlie Mann, the former BBC journalist, said he decided the role was "not for him" as he unveiled his departure.

He future had been thrown into doubt when he failed to appear at Labour conference last week alongside Mr Leonard.

And he said in a statement today: "“Having joined the Scottish Labour Party as Head of Communications, after a career spent working in public relations and broadcasting, I have decided the role is not for me.

"I will be looking to return to my previous role and would like to thank the Labour Party for having given me the opportunity.”

His departure comes amid internal party warfare over the decision to stop funding ex-leader Kezia Dugdale's legal battle with pro-independence blogger Wings Over Scotland.

Mr Mann had previously worked as PR chief for ex-Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. He was appointed in the Labour role in April.

A Labour spokesperson added: “Charlie Mann has resigned his position as Head of Communications with Scottish Labour. Charlie leaves with our good wishes for the future.”