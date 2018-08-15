Scots economy outstrips annual UK growth

Scotland's economy has outstripped growth across the UK over the past year, revised figures today show.

GDP north of the border increased by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year - revised up from previous estimates 0.2%, it was confirmed today.

This means the economy north of the border expanded by 1.3% over the year to April, compared with growth of 1.2% UK-wide. The rest of the UK grew by just 0.2% in the first three months of the year.

Read more: Scots economy set for growth this year

A booming export picture in Scotland is helping to drive the upturn, with a 3.6% hike in manufactured goods such as whisky being sold around the world.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the figures were "hugely encouraging."

Read more: Lesley Riddoch - Scotland's growth is about more than just the economy

He added: “The Scottish Government will continue to focus on growing Scotland’s economy. We are investing a record £2.4 billion in enterprise and skills, £4 billion in infrastructure and delivering the most competitive package of rates relief in the UK, including the Small Business Bonus, which to date has saved Scottish firms almost £1.5 billion.

“We will continue to urge the UK Government to commit to remaining in EU single market and customs union to protect jobs and investment and remove unnecessary uncertainty which could harm Scotland’s economic prosperity.”

The UK economy did pick up between April and June with growth of 0.4%. The Scottish figures have not yet been published for this period.

The value of Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated at £156.5 billion in total, or £28,797 per person, during 2017/18.

Including a geographical share of North Sea oil and gas, this rises to £170.4 billion in total, or £31,367 per person.