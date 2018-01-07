Scots bookmaker offers odds on Alex Salmond ‘moving to Russia’

A Scots bookmaker is offering odds on former First Minister Alex Salmond relocating to Russia.

Mr Salmond, who caused controversy in November last year after sealing a deal to host a talk show on Kremlin-backed broadcaster Russia Today, has been priced at 100/1 to swap his Aberdeenshire home for a new life in Moscow.

McBookie is also offering odds on US president Donald Trump visiting Scotland during his trip to the UK next month.

A spokesman for the betting firm told the Sunday Post: “[Alex] Salmond and [Donald] Trump are two powerful characters that are part of daily discourse across Scotland. It will be fascinating to see where they are in 12 months’ time.

“Many people thought Salmond had crossed a line by joining [Russia Today]. Maybe he’ll go the whole hog now and start afresh in Moscow.”

The bookies is also offering odds of 6/1 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their honeymoon in Scotland. The pair are due to be married in May.

