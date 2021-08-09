Scotland's national care service could be expanded to include drug and alcohol support as consultation launched

The service is a flagship policy of the SNP that has wide support across Holyrood, but it was initially planned to only take control of adult social care.

However, a consultation document published by the Scottish Government details plans that could broaden the body’s responsibilities to include social work, children’s services, community justice and alcohol and drug services.

Drug-related deaths have risen across Scotland. Picture: Andy Buchanan

The 147-page document lays out government thinking on the care service – although none of the proposals are set in stone – asking for input from the public on the plans.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said on Monday the Scottish Government hopes to create a “create a comprehensive community health and social care service that supports people of all ages”.

“I believe, however, that it is right for this consultation to look beyond simply the creation of a national service for adult social care,” he said.

“We are also committed to ensuring there is strong local accountability in the system.”

Local accountability, the government says, would be created in the new body by scrapping the current integration joint boards and replacing them with community health and social care boards, which would bring together elected representatives, people with lived experience and healthcare professionals.

Mr Stewart added: “We are at the beginning of a journey to improve social care in Scotland.

“We will only get this right with your support. I want to hear from as many people and organisations as possible over the next couple of months, so we can build a better system together.”

Scotland is in the depths of a drug deaths crisis that has seen the highest death rate in Europe.

Figures released at the end of last month show 1,339 people died in 2020 – the highest figure on record in Scotland.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the highest rate of all health board areas at 30.8 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Ayrshire and Arran and Tayside with rates of 27.2 and 25.7 respectively.

And people in the most deprived parts of the country were 18 times more likely to have a drug-related death as those in the least deprived.

Now the Scottish Government proposes to take control of specialist drug treatment out of the hands of local partnerships and potentially make it the responsibility of the new service.

The document said: “We are also considering whether it would be more effective for the national care service to commission specialist provision, such as residential rehabilitation services, on a national level.

“The aim of this would be to increase accessibility of rehabilitation programmes and aid in developing good practice on referral pathways, and ensuring funding models are clear and deliver value for money.