Scotland to have the "toughest climate change laws in the world"

The Scottish Government has agreed to beef up flagship climate change legislation at Holyrood to make Scotland carbon neutral by 2045, it has emerged.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham has confirmed the Climate Change Bill, due to be passed by MSPs today, will be amended to accept an opposition demand for an interim target of 75% reduction by 2030 - up from 70% originally planned.

MSPs faced environmental protesters as they arrived at Holyrood today calling for "increased action" to tackle the climate emergency. It comes after thousands of climate campaigners took to the streets across Scotland and the UK last week.

This will mean Scotland has the toughest statutory target of any country in the world for this date going beyond what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said is required worldwide to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

The legislation commits Scotland to becoming a net-zero society by 2045 – five years before the rest of the UK.

Ms Cunningham said: “Our new Climate Change Bill demonstrates what international leadership on climate action means.

"Not only are we setting legally binding targets to reduce emissions to net-zero in direct response to the Paris Agreement, we are also putting in place the most stringent framework of statutory targets of any country in the world.

“We have already almost halved emissions since 1990. The second half of Scotland’s journey to net-zero emissions will, undoubtedly, require different, and in many cases much more difficult, choices than has been the case to date but it is clear people across Scotland want to see action.

“No one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government’s commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge."

Liberal Democrats had been calling for a 75% target to be adopted by 2030, but Greens say it should be 80%.

“The fact is, we need to take radical action to transform our economy to meet the climate emergency. This means we need to reduce emissions by as much as possible in the next ten years.

Greens environment spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: “The climate strikers demand it, Stop Climate Chaos demands it, and the Scottish Greens have made it possible with our amendment for an 80 per cent target for 2030. The SNP have shown they can move on this, but they need to go further and match our ambition.”

A Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change will be created to make recommendations to Ministers on how Scotland’s net-zero transition should be achieved.

Ministers will be required to report on progress to tackle climate change in every sector annually.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting on plans for Public Sector bodies to set a date for zero emissions – under which buildings, estates and entire operations would cease to generate any emissions. The current Climate change plans, which runs until 2032, will be updated when the new legislation is passed.