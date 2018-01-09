Scotland’s top cop Phil Gormley concerned over ‘delays’ into alleged misconduct

Scotland’s top police officer has raised concerns that an investigation into his alleged misconduct has suffered from “significant delays”.

A lawyer representing Chief Constable Phil Gormley said the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) was still to take a statement from a senior police officer who was a “key witness” in a complaint five months after the matter had been referred to them.

The lawyer insisted the complaints against Scotland’s top police officer were “vexatious” and “opportunistic”, and said that while Mr Gormley had “maintained a dignified public silence” since the allegations were made, his client had “very serious concerns over the significant delays and proportionality of the investigation being undertaken by the PIRC”.

Lawyer David Morgan, who is acting for Mr Gormley, also made clear his client reserved the right to take legal action, stating that a decision to allow him to return to work after he was placed on special leave was reversed.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson is due to face questions about Mr Gormley’s period of special leave, which began in September 2017, at Holyrood today.

Ahead of that, the Parliament’s Public Audit Committee, which has been looking at the work of watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), published letters from the lawyer.

In these, Mr Morgan said that the board of the SPA had made a “unanimous decision” in November that the period of special leave should be rescinded and Mr Gormley should be allowed to return to work.