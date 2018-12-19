Scotland's economy sees half the rate of UK growth at 0.3%

Scotland's economy has fallen behind the UK-wide picture, despite growth of 0.3% north of the border, the latest official figures show.

This is just half the rate of 0.6% which the UK enjoyed between July and September. Over the year, Scottish growth matched the UK figure of 1.5% according to the official figures.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “GDP has increased for the fifth consecutive quarter and, when compared to the same period last year, has increased by 1.5%.

“Last week I set out the important steps the Scottish Government is taking to continue these positive trends. Our budget will deliver the economic investment people expect and will continue to grow the Scottish economy. However, the key risk to Scotland’s economy over the next six to twelve months continues to be the uncertainty associated with Brexit, and in particular the risk of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, which is impacting on business confidence and investment.”

Scotland had been outstripping UK growth for much of the past year. The economy expanded by 0.5% in the second quarter (April to June) of 2018, compared with 0.4% UK-wide.

During the third quarter of 2018 output in the Services sector grew by 0.3%, output in Production contracted by -0.7% and output in the Construction sector grew by 2.7%.

It comes as new figures from Business Enterprise Research & Development (BERD) show that expenditure in Scotland in 2017 was £1.247 billion – the highest level since 2001 and up by 13.9% on 2016.

This research and development spending in Scotland was predominantly split between manufacturing products (£594 million or 47.6% of the total) and services products (£560 million or 44.9% of the total).