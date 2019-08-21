Scotland records £12.6bn gap between public services spending and taxes, according to GERS figures

Scotland recorded a £12.6bn gap between the amount spent on public services and taxes raised to pay for them, official figures today showed.

The annual deficit has fallen by more than half a billion from last year and is down as a share of the size of the country's economy, the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures for2018/19 show.

But the 7 per cent deficit, as a share of the economy, is more than six times the overall UK figure of 1.1 per cent, the figures show.

The overall UK deficit has fallen by £41.7bn to £23.5bn over the same period

About £11,531 was raised in taxes per head in Scotland, although this is £307 down on the UK-wide figure.



The figures also show that Scots enjoyed public spending levels which were £1661 higher than the rest of the UK, a rise on last year.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said Scotland's public finances were "strong" as he launched the GERS report in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

"Today's figures show overall revenue in Scotland reached £62.7bn - exceeding £60bn for the first time - reflecting the strength of our economy.

"Our notional deficit has fallen while public spending has increased thanks to our efforts to grow the onshore economy and the strong performance of taxes in Scotland."

