Scotland misses out on UK Government backing for first carbon capture and storage facility

The Acorn Project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire had hoped to be ready by the middle of the decade, but now is unlikely to be developed.

Now the SNP have claimed the decision betrays the north east of Scotland and fails to meet the UK Government’s responsibilities for a just transition.

SNP Business and Energy spokesperson Stephen Flynn MP said: "The Tories pulled the plug on £1billion of carbon capture investment for Peterhead in 2015 and now they've repeated the trick again.

St Fergus Gas Terminal is at the centre of the Acorn carbon capture and storage project. (Photo: Shell)

"It beggars belief that at the very moment Tory ministers are being challenged to match the Scottish Government's £500million investment in a just transition - they are instead sticking two fingers up to Scotland and withdrawing investment

"The North East of Scotland is the home of the offshore industry and the obvious location for a carbon capture project. How can we have a ‘just transition’ if the Tories aren’t willing to put the North East of Scotland first?

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam said she was “utterly appalled” at the decision.

She continued: “We desperately needed this investment here in the North East to help deliver a Just Transition. The down turn in oil and gas, Covid and Brexit have devastated our North East communities.

“This would have been an incredible step forward for our work force, our environment and local economy.

“Make no mistake this is a political choice. Once again we have been overlooked and I’d go as far to say snubbed."

Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This is a terrible decision by the UK Government.

“All credible evidence and analysis has demonstrated that CCUS is critical for meeting Scotland’s statutory emissions reduction targets.”

He added: “It will also significantly compromise our ability to take crucial action to reduce emissions in Scotland and will have serious implications for delivering a just transition for those in our oil and gas sector.”