Scotland in Union urges supporters to boycott Citizens’ Assembly

A pro-Union campaign group is urging its supporters to boycott the Scottish Government’s Citizens’ Assembly unless proof emerges the SNP intends to listen to participants’ views “in good faith”.

The planned assembly of 120 ordinary Scots will look at the way forward for the nation as Holyrood ministers set out plans for a second referendum on independence. A similar initiative in Ireland was pivotal in bringing about the legalisation of abortion.

But Scotland in Union has warned recent comments from senior SNP politicians suggest the panel could be “misused” by only promoting the idea of breaking away from the UK.

Both the Tories and Liberal Democrats have already ruled out taking part in the process, with one Conservative MSP claiming it was “a Nationalist stunt to kick-start the conversation about independence”.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said today: “Citizens’ Assemblies are growing in popularity throughout the world, and we have remained open minded about the value of this approach in Scotland; any space where the views of the public can be examined and taken into account is to be welcomed.

“However, given the statements from senior SNP politicians, and the SNP’s consistent record of going against previous public consultations, many have expressed concern that the Citizens’ Assembly could be misused.

“If, before the assembly has been established, the SNP Government is already giving a strong signal that it will not accept the recommendations unless they happen to be in line with its own goal of breaking up the UK, then we cannot see why the Scottish public should have any faith in this process or, indeed, take part.

“If asked, unless evidence emerges that the SNP is prepared to act in good faith, we urge our supporters not to participate in the Citizens’ Assembly.”

Veteran Labour MEP David Martin, who will chair the assembly, has called for Unionists to drop their boycott. “I think that is a very disappointing move,” he said.

“I understand the heat around the whole constitutional issue, but I have taken this on because I believe it is a genuine attempt to find out if there is consensus on some of the controversial issues facing Scotland.”