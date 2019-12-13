Scotland General Election results 2019 in full: Winners in all 59 constituencies

Here are the results of all of Scotland's 59 constituencies ain the 2019 general election.
General Election Results: This is how the constituency map of Scotland looks now
Aberdeen North
SNP Hold Kirsty Blackman
Aberdeen South
SNP Gain from CON Stephen Flynn
Airdrie and Shotts
SNP Hold Neil Gray
Angus
SNP Gain from CON Dave Doogan
Argyll and Bute
SNP HOLD Brendan O'Hara
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
SNP Gain from CON Allan Dorans
Banff and Buchan
CON Hold David Duguid
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
CON Hold John Lamont
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Lib Dem Hold Jamie Stone
Central Ayrshire
SNP Hold Philippa Whitford
Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
SNP Gain from Lab Steven Bonnar
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch
SNP Hold Stuart McDonald
Dumfries and Galloway
CON Hold Alister Jack
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
CON Hold David Mundell
Dundee East
SNP Hold Stewart Hosie
Dundee West
SNP Hold Chris Law
Dunfermline and West Fife
SNP Hold Douglas Chapman
East Dunbartonshire
SNP Gain from Lib Dem Amy Callaghan
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
SNP Hold Lisa Cameron
East Lothian
SNP Gain from Lab Kenny MacAskill
East Renfrewshire
SNP Gain from CON Kirsten Oswald
Edinburgh East
SNP Hold Tommy Sheppard
Edinburgh North and Leith
SNP Hold Deidre Brock
Edinburgh South
Lab Hold Ian Murray
Edinburgh South-West
SNP Hold Joanna Cherry
Edinburgh West
Lib Dem Hold Christine Jardine
Falkirk
SNP Hold John McInally
Glasgow Central
SNP Hold Alison Thewliss
Glasgow East
SNP Hold David Linden
Glasgow North
SNP Hold Patrick Grady
Glasgow North-East
SNP Gain from Lab Anne McLaughlin
Glasgow North-West
SNP Hold Carol Monaghan
Glasgow South
SNP Hold Stewart McDonald
Glasgow South-West
SNP Hold Chris Stephens
Glenrothes
SNP Hold David Grant
Gordon
SNP Gain from CON Richard Thomson
Inverclyde
SNP Hold Ronnie Cowan
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
SNP Hold Drew Hendry
Kilmarnock and Loudoun
SNP Hold Alan Brown
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
SNP* Gain from Lab Neale Hanvey
Lanark and Hamilton East
SNP Hold Angela Crawley
Linlithgow and East Falkirk
SNP Hold Martyn Day
Livingston
SNP Hold Hannah Bardell
Midlothian
SNP Gain from Lab Owen Thompson
Moray
Con Hold Douglas Ross
Motherwell and Wishaw
SNP Hold Marion Fellows
Na h-eileanan an Iar
SNP Hold Angus MacNeil
North Ayrshire and Arran
SNP Hold Patricia Gibson
North East Fife
Lib Dem Gain from SNP Wendy Chamberlain
Ochil and South Perthshire
SNP Gain from CON John Nicholson
Orkney and Shetland
Lib Dem Hold Alistair Carmichael
Paisley and Renfrewshire North
SNP Hold Gavin Newlands
Paisley and Renfrewshire South
SNP Hold Mhairi Black
Perth and North Perthshire
SNP Hold Pete Wishart
Ross, Skye and Lochaber
SNP Hold Ian Blackford
Rutherglen and Hamilton West
SNP Gain from Lab Margaret Ferrier
Stirling
SNP Gain from CON Alyn Smith
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
CON Hold Andrew Bowie
West Dunbartonshire
SNP Hold Martin Docherty-Hughes