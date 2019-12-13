Scotland General Election results 2019 in full: Winners in all 59 constituencies

Have your say

Here are the results of all of Scotland's 59 constituencies ain the 2019 general election.

General Election 2019 RECAP: Tories set to extend majority | Corbyn steps down | Swinson defeated

General Election Results: This is how the constituency map of Scotland looks now

Aberdeen North

Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with her party. Picture: PA

SNP Hold Kirsty Blackman

Aberdeen South

SNP Gain from CON Stephen Flynn

Airdrie and Shotts

SNP Hold Neil Gray

Angus

SNP Gain from CON Dave Doogan

Argyll and Bute

SNP HOLD Brendan O'Hara

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

SNP Gain from CON Allan Dorans

Banff and Buchan

CON Hold David Duguid

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

CON Hold John Lamont

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Lib Dem Hold Jamie Stone

Central Ayrshire

SNP Hold Philippa Whitford

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

SNP Gain from Lab Steven Bonnar

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch

SNP Hold Stuart McDonald

Dumfries and Galloway

CON Hold Alister Jack

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

CON Hold David Mundell

Dundee East

SNP Hold Stewart Hosie

Dundee West

SNP Hold Chris Law

Dunfermline and West Fife

SNP Hold Douglas Chapman

East Dunbartonshire

SNP Gain from Lib Dem Amy Callaghan

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

SNP Hold Lisa Cameron

East Lothian

SNP Gain from Lab Kenny MacAskill

East Renfrewshire

SNP Gain from CON Kirsten Oswald

Edinburgh East

SNP Hold Tommy Sheppard

Edinburgh North and Leith

SNP Hold Deidre Brock

Edinburgh South

Lab Hold Ian Murray

Edinburgh South-West

SNP Hold Joanna Cherry

Edinburgh West

Lib Dem Hold Christine Jardine

Falkirk

SNP Hold John McInally

Glasgow Central

SNP Hold Alison Thewliss

Glasgow East

SNP Hold David Linden

Glasgow North

SNP Hold Patrick Grady

Glasgow North-East

SNP Gain from Lab Anne McLaughlin

Glasgow North-West

SNP Hold Carol Monaghan

Glasgow South

SNP Hold Stewart McDonald

Glasgow South-West

SNP Hold Chris Stephens

Glenrothes

SNP Hold David Grant

Gordon

SNP Gain from CON Richard Thomson

Inverclyde

SNP Hold Ronnie Cowan

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

SNP Hold Drew Hendry

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

SNP Hold Alan Brown

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

SNP* Gain from Lab Neale Hanvey

Lanark and Hamilton East

SNP Hold Angela Crawley

Linlithgow and East Falkirk

SNP Hold Martyn Day

Livingston

SNP Hold Hannah Bardell

Midlothian

SNP Gain from Lab Owen Thompson

Moray

Con Hold Douglas Ross

Motherwell and Wishaw

SNP Hold Marion Fellows

Na h-eileanan an Iar

SNP Hold Angus MacNeil

North Ayrshire and Arran

SNP Hold Patricia Gibson

North East Fife

Lib Dem Gain from SNP Wendy Chamberlain

Ochil and South Perthshire

SNP Gain from CON John Nicholson

Orkney and Shetland

Lib Dem Hold Alistair Carmichael

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

SNP Hold Gavin Newlands

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

SNP Hold Mhairi Black

Perth and North Perthshire

SNP Hold Pete Wishart

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

SNP Hold Ian Blackford

Rutherglen and Hamilton West

SNP Gain from Lab Margaret Ferrier

Stirling

SNP Gain from CON Alyn Smith

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

CON Hold Andrew Bowie

West Dunbartonshire

SNP Hold Martin Docherty-Hughes