School traffic ban for Glasgow schools after ‘risky’ driving

Primary schools in Glasgow are to become car-free zones in a bid to tackle dangers to pupils caused by parents battling for parking and drop-spaces outside schools.

The scheme, to be trialled at seven schools in the city, will see temporary pedestrian areas created from approximately 8:30am to 9:15am in the morning and 2:30pm and 3:15pm at the end of the school day.

Glasgow has the highest rate of pupils being driven to school - 30 per cent - compared to other Scottish cities.

Car-free school zones started in East Lothian and have been taken up by a number of schools in Edinburgh and Dundee. Perth and Kinross is assessing data from a recent trial of the scheme.

The trial scheme will also involve restrictions on a number of streets around Bankhead, Broomhill, Hillhead, Lourdes, Our Lady of the Rosary, St Blane’s and Toryglen primary schools

The demand for the pilot programme follows concerns over poor and risky driving outside schools, obstructive parking forcing pupils on to the road as well as the issues created by congestion and harmful emissions.

Councillor Chris Cunningham, city convener for education, skills and early years, said calls from local communities had pushed forward council plans for car-free zones.

“There is a public demand from parents and residents to make sure children are as safe as possible when heading to and from school.

“A number of initiatives have already tried to clamp down on poor driver behaviour, but problems that put children at risk still persist.

“In the circumstances we have to go one step further to protect our children.

“Car free zones outside schools can create safe spaces for young people at key points of the school day. We will be looking very carefully at the evidence to see how effective they prove to be.”

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, said: “School gate congestion and manoeuvring vehicles present a hazard that needs to be managed, so access restrictions make sense. Restrictions can be complimented with schemes to encourage walking or opportunities to park and stride. We need to see more of these initiatives across Scotland creating streets for children, not places for cars, congestion and pollution.”