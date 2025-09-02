Sandie Peggie tribunal LIVE: NHS Fife accused of 'delusion' as hearing involving Dr Beth Upton resumes
The tribunal hearing involving nurse Sandie Peggie will resume for a second day on Tuesday after a health board was accused of being in the “grip of a delusion” when it took action against the employee.
Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.
She was placed on special leave after Dr Upton made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.
Ms Peggie has lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation.
The tribunal, which is taking place in Dundee, is hearing closing submissions, having heard from all its witnesses before it was adjourned at the end of July.
In her closing submission on Monday, Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham told the tribunal that NHS Fife had “taken on gender identify belief as its institutional position”, and that it had subjected the nurse to a “heresy hunt” when she challenged this.
Sandie Peggie tribunal LIVE day two
- Closing submissions continue on day two of the resumption of the tribunal hearing involving nurse Sandie Peggie.
- NHS Fife has been accused of being in the “grip of a delusion” when it took action against Ms Peggie, who complained about sharing a changing room with a trans medic.
- Dr Beth Upton's lawyer Jane Russell KC is due to continue her closing submission today.
Firstly, a recap on the closing submissions given yesterday.
Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham told the tribunal that NHS Fife had “taken on gender identify belief as its institutional position”, and that it had subjected the nurse to a “heresy hunt” when she challenged this.
“NHS Fife has subjected a nurse of 30 years’ unblemished service to a full-blown witch hunt to punish her for standing up for her right not to undress in front of a male colleague,” she told the tribunal.
These included, she said, the health board subjecting Ms Peggie to a “character assassination” and “groundless smears”, and seeking to “drive a wedge between her and her lesbian daughter”.
“What explains all of these things is that the organisation is in the grip of a delusion”, Ms Cunningham said.
She added: “It can only be maintained, in effect, with bullying. Reason doesn’t work. You can’t support a delusional belief with reasoned argument.”
She said this “delusion” was not restricted to NHS Fife, but that there were “any number of similar policies in both the public and private sector” based on the mistaken assumption that gender self-identification was the law.
She also told the tribunal that trans women should be excluded from women-only spaces as they’re “still men” both legally and factually.
