Firstly, a recap on the closing submissions given yesterday.

Ms Peggie’s lawyer Naomi Cunningham told the tribunal that NHS Fife had “taken on gender identify belief as its institutional position”, and that it had subjected the nurse to a “heresy hunt” when she challenged this.

“NHS Fife has subjected a nurse of 30 years’ unblemished service to a full-blown witch hunt to punish her for standing up for her right not to undress in front of a male colleague,” she told the tribunal.

These included, she said, the health board subjecting Ms Peggie to a “character assassination” and “groundless smears”, and seeking to “drive a wedge between her and her lesbian daughter”.

“What explains all of these things is that the organisation is in the grip of a delusion”, Ms Cunningham said.

She added: “It can only be maintained, in effect, with bullying. Reason doesn’t work. You can’t support a delusional belief with reasoned argument.”

She said this “delusion” was not restricted to NHS Fife, but that there were “any number of similar policies in both the public and private sector” based on the mistaken assumption that gender self-identification was the law.