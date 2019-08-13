Salmond wins £500,000 payout from Scottish Government over botched conduct probe

Alex Salmond has won a £500,000 payout from the Scottish Government over a collapsed internal probe into complaints about his behaviour while First Minister.

Opposition MSPs have now stepped up calls for Holyrood to "get to the bottom" of the failed inquiry.

It comes after the ex-SNP leader claimed a dramatic court victory over the Government he once led in January of this year.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon apologises after flaw found in Alex Salmond investigation

It followed complaints which were made by two civil servants.

Salmond was subsequently subsequently charged with a string of sexual offences, including attempted rape. He denies all charges.

Read more: Alex Salmond accused of ‘vendetta’ against senior civil servant

A Scottish Government spokesman said today: “We can confirm that final settlement of £512,250 has been made to Mr Salmond for legal costs arising from his petition for judicial review.”

The Court of Session ruled that Scottish Government had acted illegally over the way it handled the complaints against the ex-SNP leader after complaints were made by two civil servants.

MSPs at Holyrood have established an inquiry into what went wrong with the Scottish Government's probe, but it has been suspended until the criminal case is disposed of.

But the payout came under fire from Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton.

“Between this and his pay cheque from Putin’s propaganda channel, Alex Salmond’s bank balance is looking extremely healthy," he said.

“Parliament will have to get to the bottom of this expensive and flawed inquiry.”