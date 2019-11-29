Sajid Javid warns Nicola Sturgeon over pact with Labour party 'riddled' with antisemitism

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has criticised Nicola Sturgeon for “getting into bed” with Labour despite antisemitism being "riddled" through the party.

Sajid Javid accused Jeremy Corbyn of having "serious issues with Britian's Jewish community" and warned the SNP could be viewed as condoning the problem if Nationalist MPs helped the Labour leader into power following the election on December 12.

Sajid Javid was visiting the Stirling constituency - a key SNP-Con marginal - while in Scotland today.

"If Corbyn can't get a majority he will absolutely have an alliance with Nicola Sturgeon," Javid told reporters today while touring the Stirling constituency - a key marginal seat targeted by the SNP.

"Nicola Sturgeon will have to accept that yes, she will get her referendum as part of a Corbyn alliance, but she will be getting into bed with an individual who has serious issues with Britain's Jewish community.”

He added: "Antisemitism is riddled throughout his (Corbyn’s) party."

On a campaign visit to a manufacturing plant in Cowie, Stirlingshire, the Tory Cabinet minister also claimed voters in Scotland faced a "stark choice" between stability with the Conservatives or division with the SNP

"They can either choose Scottish Conservatives who will remove uncertainty - whether that's the indy referendum, getting Brexit sorted, or focusing on businesses in Scotland - or it's division with the SNP," he said.

"The most divisive thing they have brought to this election is the demand for a second independence referendum. When the last referendum took place in 2014 everyone agreed - including Nicola Sturgeon - this was a once-in-a-generation event. The Scottish people gave a clear verdict that they wanted to remain part of the UK. Five years have passed since then - but it's not a new generation.

"We are absolutely against it. We think it is divisive and we will want not support it.

He continued: "Whether it's the pound, or the Euro, the SNP does not have a plan for Scotland outside of the UK - because they know when they get into the detail, Scotland will always be better off as part of the family of the UK.There has already been discussions. They would have another divisive referendum on Brexit, but also a divisive referendum on independence. It would be chaotic.