Sajid Javid: UK health secretary apologises for suggesting people ‘cower’ from Covid

Sajid Javid has apologised

The Cabinet minister on Sunday deleted the tweet in which he made the offending comment, conceding it “was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise”.

He made the original comment on Twitter on Saturday as he announced he had made a “full recovery” from a Covid-19 infection and said his “symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines”, of which he has received two doses.

He had added: “Please, if you haven’t yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.”

Mr Javid was forced to apologise after Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice joined MPs in branding his “cower” remark as insulting to people who have shielded and those who stayed at home to protect society.

He said on Sunday: “I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise.