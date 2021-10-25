He stopped short of again urging Tory MPs to mask up as he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If I’m in the chamber on Budget Day, given it will be packed, I will be, yes.

“The guidelines are clear, it’s for people to make a personal decision on how they see the risk of them and those around them, and this is obviously a workplace setting, so it’s going to be a decision for them, but I can speak for myself.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will wear a face mask in the Commons on Budget Day.

In England there is no legal requirement to wear a facemask, unlike other areas of the UK, including Scotland, which maintain restrictions.

The Prime Minister has resisted calls from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite the rising levels of infections.