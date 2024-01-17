Downing Street seems to have seen off a rebellion despite attempts to amend the Bill.

The Rwanda Bill is set to pass after a Tory rebellion over the policy collapsed, in a significant victory for the Prime Minister.

MPs on the right of the party had sought compromises from Downing Street over the legislation, with two deputy party chairs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith resigning to vote for amendments demanding changes to the legislation.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick was pushing changes aimed at overriding the Human Rights Act and explicitly stating that emergency injunctions from European judges can be ignored.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his former deputy party chair Lee Anderson.

However, Rishi Sunak now appears to have seen off the rebellion, with MPs now expecting the Safety of Rwanda Bill to pass “quite comfortably” during its third reading in the Commons.

The announcement was made after more than 45 right-wing Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman and Mr Jenrick, met in a Commons committee room to discuss their approach to a series of crunch votes for Rishi Sunak on Wednesday evening.

Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed to reporters after the meeting that he would be “voting with the Government” during the third reading of the Bill.

Speaking on behalf of the rebels, a source said: “The majority of those people who spoke in the room have decided to back the Bill at third reading.

“A small number of colleagues will vote ‘No’ on a point of principle.

“But the overwhelming likelihood is that the Bill will pass probably quite comfortably this evening.”

The source, who rallied against Downing Street’s handling of negotiations with the rebels over amendments to Mr Sunak’s flagship immigration policy, said some MPs in the room considered the third reading a confidence matter and that they wanted to support the Government.

Others, such as Mr Jenrick, who has tabled a number of amendments designed to tighten the legislation, have publicly stated that they are preparing to vote it down if changes are not made.

The decision by rebels to fold will be welcome news to the Prime Minister, who had already faced a revolt by 60 of his MPs, and three resignations during Tuesday’s consideration of the Bill in the Commons.

No Conservatives voted against the Bill at second reading – despite similar warnings from the right of the party which had appeared to put it in jeopardy beforehand.

Urging unity in a message to Tory MPs on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “We are unified in our position in wanting to stop the boats, so we encourage them all to get behind this Bill so we can get this deterrent up and running as quickly as possible.”

Even if the Rwanda plan does successfully pass the Commons, it is expected to face serious opposition within the House of Lords.

It follows a late move by Downing Street to placate rebels, with the Government publishing guidance saying it was the “responsibility” of civil servants to “implement” a minister’s decision to ignore injunctions from Strasbourg blocking flights to Rwanda.

The Cabinet Office detailed advice for Whitehall on the application of the Rwanda Bill in a letter to the Home Office’s top civil servant, which will be formally issued if the legislation passes through Parliament unamended.

Civil service unions reacted with fury to the suggestion that officials could be asked to break international law.

The move is aimed at assuring right-wing Tory MPs that the legislation does not do enough to block last-minute injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights. A late-night order by the Strasbourg court grounded the first flight planned to carry asylum seekers to Kigali in 2022.

Disagreements in the party saw one Conservative MP tell his colleagues they should “go and look for new jobs” if the Rwanda Bill fails.

Speaking in the Commons, Bob Seely (Isle of Wight) said: “We kill the Bill tonight, we can all go and look for new jobs, so that is what we are facing.”

Mr Seely told MPs that colleagues who believed a new Bill could be written up were living in “la la land”.

He said: “On the WhatsApp group that we were chatting on about this earlier, one of our colleagues from the north east posted the idea that we could have a new Bill, that a new Bill would be written.

“I’m finding that to be truly living in la la land, because the idea that everybody on this side of the House would agree to a new Bill, once we’ve killed this Bill, is for the birds. It’s this Bill or no Bill, it’s this Bill or no chance – so I think we have to face the reality.”

Earlier in the session, Conservative MP Tom Hunt (Ipswich) said he was supporting Robert Jenrick’s amendments. He said: “We’re playing with fire here. The level of frustration felt by millions of people in the country is extreme and the warnings are there across the world about what happens if mainstream parties do not deal with people’s legitimate concerns about mass migration.

“So if the Conservative Party does not in a responsible way, robustly deal with this, and finally stop the boats, the warning signs are there for what might happen.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory party was “tearing itself apart, hundreds of bald men scrapping over a single broken comb”.

But the Prime Minister said: “I have absolute conviction that the plan we’ve put in place will work because I believe it is important that we grip this problem.”

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson sought to play down the depth of Tory divisions in a message to party colleagues, saying: “We all want the same thing.”

“There are disagreements of emphasis. There’s an inch between us, there’s a determination to ensure that the policy works,” he told the BBC.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told broadcasters the party was having a “lively debate” on the matter.

Earlier, No 10 was forced to deny it was seeking to “rewrite” the formal set of principles for civil servants, after illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said the Government was considering tweaking the code.

The proposal emerged after former home secretary Dame Priti Patel on Tuesday urged Mr Sunak to ensure “all potential roadblocks are removed, including the Civil Service blob”.