Ruth Davidson warns of risk to Union from second Brexit vote

Ruth Davidson has warned Remainers that pushing for a second EU referendum on the terms of the UK’s Brexit deal will put the Union at risk.

The Scottish Conservative leader said it would turn her into the “worst kind of hypocrite” to oppose a second independence referendum in Scotland while opening the door to a rerun of the Brexit vote.

Ms Davidson used her speech to the Conservative conference in Birmingham to issue a fresh appeal for party unity on Brexit, and driver home the message that the Tories can beat the SNP in the next Scottish election.

But in a warning to her former allies in the Remain camp during the Brexit campaign, Ms Davidson said it was “time to move on” and ruled out her support for a second EU vote.

It came as three former Conservative ministers, Justine Greening Philip Lee and Anna Soubry, held an unofficial fringe meeting on Tuesday to argue for a referendum on the terms of Brexit.

Those of us in Scotland have been at this for some time already,” Ms Davidson said.

“Four years ago, the SNP told Scotland they’d respect the independence referendum result, and for four long years, they’ve been pushing, pushing, pushing to have another go. And to keep going till they get the result they want.

“My response and the Prime Minister’s response has been clear: the people of Scotland spoke. They said No. It’s time to move on.”

The Scottish Tory leader continued: “The same message applies with Brexit… and if I tried to argue differently - to insist that one referendum result was sacrosanct while another should be immediately overturned - well, that would make me just the worst type of hypocrite.”

She added: “You don’t get to demand a re-run just because you didn’t get what you want.”

Having definitively ruled out a bid for the Tory leadership and the keys to Number 10, Ms Davidson told Tory members that the only job she wanted was to be First Minister of Scotland.

Ms Davidson, who was given rapturous applause at the Tory conference in Birmingham, also called on members to unite and rally behind Theresa May and her Brexit plan.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: "We can agree a Brexit deal under the Conservatives, or we can risk handing the keys of Downing Street to Jeremy Corbyn.

"I know which one I believe is in the national interest. I stand by the Prime Minister."

She went on to say that her aim was to defeat "Nicola Sturgeon's miserablist SNP government".

She said: "Yes, there is a job I'm after. It's the job of First Minister of Scotland.

"Because I want to lead the country - and leave the SNP's decade of division behind us."

The Scottish Tory leader also offered some advice on how to deal with Corbyn's Labour Party.

She said: "I know there's some debate right now about how we respond to Mr Corbyn's Labour party.

"Here's my advice: folks, just leave him to his Labour takeover.

"Let him crack on with all those nine hour long meetings of the National Executive Committee he seems to love, let get him get on with compositing motions and allowing deselections of long serving members.

"Instead, let us get on with facing up to the challenges of the 21st century which need our attention."

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “Ruth Davidson wants to silence Scotland’s voice – she thinks the people of Scotland should have no right in determining their own future.

“Denying that opportunity, and ignoring the unequivocal mandate that the SNP has from the people of Scotland, would be fundamentally undemocratic.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Ruth Davidson has confirmed that no matter how daft or damaging Brexit is, she won’t change course.

"When push comes to shove she has put Conservative party unity ahead of the country.”