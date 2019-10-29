Ruth Davidson turns down £50,000 PR job amid pressure for her to quit as MSP

Ruth Davidson will not take up a £50,000-a-year role with a public relations firm, after she came under pressure to quit as an MSP.

The former leader of the Scottish Tories, has said she will not "proceed with the appointment" as a senior advisor to Tulchan Communications after days of controversy about the role.

Ruth Davidson has decided against taking up a 50k PR job while remaining Edinburgh Central MSP.

The Edinburgh Central MSP, who is expected to quit the Scottish Parliament at the next election in 2021, had agreed to the 24-days-a-year job while remaining a politician and retaining a £63,000 salary.

Her decision to take on the second job, attracted widespread criticism from politicians and from those within the public relations and lobbying industries, over a potential conflict of interest.

Today, Ms Davidson said: “The debate in Scotland about my taking an advisory role with Tulchan Communications has become increasingly contentious. I, and Tulchan, have therefore agreed not to proceed with the appointment."

She added: “I saw this role as an opportunity to help businesses improve their offerings to staff, raise standards in the supply chain, increase diversity and embrace environmental responsibilities.

“I sat down with Scottish Parliamentary officials in advance to go through the code of conduct, in detail, in order to avoid any conflict and to ensure I would be working within the rules at all times. The role reflected this.

“The consensus view from political opponents and commentators is that working to improve businesses’ understanding of the cares and concerns of people is somehow incompatible with my role as an MSP.

“So if I am asked to choose between Holyrood and this role, then I choose the parliament I have dedicated the last nine years to, eight as party leader, a decision Tulchan supports."

Andrew Grant, Senior Partner, Tulchan said the firm shared Ruth Davidson's decision not to take the role.

He added: “It is a great shame as we believe that she would have encouraged business to be bolder in addressing the issues of concern to their stakeholders.

“Scotland, and the people of Edinburgh Central are lucky to have her.”

Last week industry body the Public Relations and Communications Association said there was a clear potential conflict of interest for the former party leader to hold her post with Tulchan and argued it was wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators.

Ms Davidson added: “I would like to thank Tulchan for asking me to take on the role. They are an advisory firm of the highest quality and they too have received their share of criticism, which this role and their intentions did not deserve.

“Throughout this process they have behaved with the utmost integrity and have shown me every support and understanding. I wish them continued success in the future and will be sorry not to be working with them at this time.”

It has also emerged that Ms Davidson set up a management consultancy called Kirkholm Broadlands Ltd with her partner Jen Wilson on October 14.

