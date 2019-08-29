Ruth Davidson resignation: Scottish Conservative leader to step down

Have your say

Ruth Davidson will this morning step down as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.

She is expected to make an announcement shortly.

Ruth Davidson. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The Scotsman understands she will cite both personal and professional reasons for the move.

READ MORE: The Scotsman says: Boris Johnson has treated Parliament with contempt



Sources said she had grown increasingly “uncomfortable” about her party’s position on Brexit under the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but was also “worn out” after eight years in charge.

It is understood Ms Davidson has been discussing her plans with senior party figures in Edinburgh and London over the past few weeks.

More details as they come.