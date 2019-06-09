Ruth Davidson backs Sajid Javid as Tory leader to protect the union

Scots Tory leader Ruth Davidson has endorsed Home Secretary Sajid Javid in the race to become next Tory leader insisting he will take a strong line against independence.

Ms Davidson says Mr Javid's working class background means he embodies the Conservatives values of "aspiration."

The Edinburgj Central MSP has previously classed with the frontrunner for the role, Boris Johnson, over Brexit but recently hinted that she would be able to work with him if he wins the race for Number 10.

Read more: Tory leadership contender Michael Gove 'deeply regrets' taking cocaine

Mr Javid will formally launch his campaign this week and said he wanted to emulate Ms Davidson's success as an "outsider" who has brought success to the Tory ranks.

The Scottish Tory leader's endorsement is seen as critical as a result of the revival she has brought about in the party's fortunes north of the border, replacing Labour as the second party of Scottish politics.

Read more: Ruth Davidson: ‘I’m willing to work with Boris Johnson as PM’

Ms Davidson says, in a Mail on Sunday article today that Mr Javid "worked his way to a better life for himself and his family before walking away from a lucrative career in order to give back in public service to the country he loves and which offered his immigrant parents a home."

She added: ‘His life embodies the Conservative values of aspiration education, opportunity, hard work

and just reward... Underestimate Saj at your peril.’

The Scots Tory leader also believes Mr Javid is "an instinctive and committed Unionist" who will stand up for the UK against the SNP, but will also defend Scotland’s interests at Westminster.