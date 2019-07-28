Ruth Davidson asks David Mundell to officiate at her marriage

Ruth Davidson’s close relationship with David Mundell is well-known, with the former Scottish Secretary backing her leadership campaign in 2011 and remaining a close ally since.

But the depth of the personal bond between the Scottish Tory leader and the man she calls her ‘work husband’ has been revealed with the news that Ms Davidson asked Mr Mundell to officiate at her wedding.

Ms Davidson’s marriage to partner Jen Wilson has been put off twice – the second time due to the arrival of their baby Finn – but Mr Mundell has been pencilled in to lead the civil ceremony, pending the approval of the registrar.

It was reported that Ms Davidson credits her friend as the ‘co-architect’ of the revival of the Scottish Tories.

It has also been revealed their mutual support ranges from her appointment of Mr Mundell as interim party chairman to Ms Davidson stitching up a tear in his trousers in a supermarket carpark on the way to a campaign event. Sources told a national newspaper that Ms Davidson views Mr Mundell’s sacking as Scottish Secretary as a “real error”.