Russian ship has tested 'vomit' weapon ahead of voyage off UK coast - according to reports

Russia have been testing a vomit-inducing weapon ahead of a trip through British waters, according to reports.

Russia Today (RT) relayed new footage of the Filin gun which is capable of making enemies throw up.

HMS Defender and frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the background as her helicopter lands on deck

READ MORE: Russian ship with 'vomit weapon' spotted off Scottish coast

The test comes just days after Russian ship Admiral Gorshkov - which is believed to be armed with the state-of-the-art weapon - was spotted entering the Moray Firth off the coast of Scotland.

It is said that the weapon fires a beam similar to a strobe light which can affect the targets eyesight. The weapon can make it harder for enemies to see at night and during tests about half of volunteers reported feeling dizzy, nauseous and disoriented.

Following the release of the footage, RT claimed that the weapon was tested in darkness in the Gulf of Finland on an unspecified date.

Speaking of the weapon's capabilities, RT said: “The optical interference system is capable of neutralising scopes, laser position finders and the aiming systems of guided missiles, and of blinding enemy personnel at a distance of up to five kilometres.”

The state-run channel utilised by the Kremlin to spread misinformation also claims that a frigate armed with the weapon is set to sail through the English Channel on Saturday.

Following last week's encounter with Admiral Gorshkov, Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster said: "The Royal Navy is always standing ready to defend the UK.

"We will continue to work with our allies to shadow Russian ships passing through international waters close to our shores, to ensure the Russian navy follows the correct protocol on its journey."



