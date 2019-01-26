RT to continue broadcasting Alex Salmond chat show

RT has confirmed it will continue to broadcast a chat show presented by Alex Salmond despite the former first minister facing 14 criminal charges, including two of attempted rape.

The ex-SNP leader has presented a weekly programme on the Kremlin-backed channel since November 2017, the same year he lost his Gordon constituency seat at the snap general election.

The Scotsman and several other media outlets asked RT on Friday if the show would continue to be broadcast in light of Mr Salmond being arrested and charged the previous day.

A spokesman for the broadcaster today confirmed the programme would continue to be broadcast as usual.

“In respect of the legal process currently under way in the Scottish court, we are unable to comment, or take any action that might affect due process,” he said.

“This matter does not concern anything related to the Alex Salmond Show or RT, and The Alex Salmond Show will continue on-air, as usual, at this time.

“It is important to note, irrespective of the findings on this matter in court, that we believe firmly in the principles of a fair trial, including both the right to justice for victims and the presumption of innocence, and that we utterly condemn sexual misconduct in any form.”

Mr Salmond has been charged with a total of 14 offences, including two counts of attempted rape and nine of sexual assault. He has pledged to defend himself to the “utmost” stating that he is “innocent of any criminality”.

No date has been set for the next hearing, but it is expected that a jury trial will take place later this year.

READ MORE: Legal system ‘robust’ enough to handle pressure of Salmond case