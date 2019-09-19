Royal 'displeasure' about David Cameron's Queen and independence comments

The Royal family has reportedly spoken of their 'displeasure' about David Cameron's comments regarding the Queen and Scottish independence.

The former prime minister revealed he asked whether the Queen could "raise an eyebrow" about the prospect of Scotland voting for indpendence in the run up to the 2014 referendum.

Shortly afterwards The Queen urged Scots to "think very carefully about the future".

READ MORE: David Cameron: I lobbied the Queen on independence because of Alex Salmond

Now the BBC is reporting that a Royal source has said there is an "amount of displeasure" at the Palace about Mr Cameron's remarks.

Buckingham Palace has not made an official comment about Mr Cameron's remarks.

The source quoted by the BBC said "it serves no one's interests" for conversations between a prime minister and the monarch to be made public.

"It makes it very hard for the relationship to thrive," they added.

Earlier Mr Cameron hinted then-First Minister Alex Salmond's claims about the Queen during the independence campaign prompted him to lobby for Royal intervention.

Mr Cameron has been accused of trying to drag the monarch into the political process after the revelations, but insists he did "nothing improper".

The former Conservative leader has been speaking this to promote his memoirs, For The Record.

The controversy comes as current Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embroiled in a Supreme Court battle about whether he misled the Queen over the prorogation of Parliament.