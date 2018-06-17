Row over 'Brexit dividend' as Theresa May announces £20bn NHS boost

The NHS is to get an extra £384 million a week after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May has said, but critics have called on her to come clean about future increases in tax and borrowing after she claimed the spending boost would be paid for by a 'Brexit dividend' that experts say does not exist.

In a major announcement to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service, the PM has said it will receive an additional £20 billion a year in real terms funding by 2024.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mrs May admitted that "to give the NHS the funding it needs for the future, this Brexit dividend will not be enough," but claimed that "as we leave the European Union and stop paying significant annual subscriptions to Brussels, we will have more money to spend on priorities such as the NHS".

Ahead of a major speech on the issue on Monday, Mrs May added: "As a country, we need to contribute a bit more in a fair and balanced way. We will listen to views about how we do this and the Chancellor will set out the detail in due course. To deliver, this plan must be about more than money. "

The figure tops the controversial £350 million a week increase promised by the Leave campaign during the referendum.

Mrs May told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show: "Some people may remember seeing a figure on the side of a bus a while back of £350 million a week in cash. Well, I can tell you what I am announcing will mean that in 2023-24, there will be about £600 million a week in cash, more in cash, going into the NHS."

On what the percentage increase would be over five years, the PM said: "It may vary a little from year to year, but it's about 3.4% average across the period. And that's in real terms."

Asked where the non-"Brexit dividend" element of the funding would come, Mrs May said: "As a country we will be contributing more, a bit more, but also we will have that sum of money that is available from the European Union."

In an interview with LBC, Theresa May was pressed on where the extra money that is not part of the "Brexit dividend" may come from.

She said: "The Chancellor will set out in due course before the spending review, he'll set out how the whole package of funding that we'll be putting, but it is right, I think, that we say to people that because the NHS is so important to us that we do look at asking for the country to contribute more, but in a fair and balanced way.

"I think that's important. So yes, we take the advantage that we've got of the money we're no longer sending to the European Union, but also in putting the amount of money we want to put into the NHS for the future, I think we do have to look at contributing more."

The move comes as Mrs May faces another turbulent week in Parliament on the Brexit front with Tory rebels again threatening to defy her over how much influence MPs will have over any withdrawal deal.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who backed Remain in the referendum, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that the extra NHS funding "can now unite us all".

As part of the initiative, the health service will draw up a long-term plan led by doctors setting out how the resources should be best used.

The Government said that under the initiative by 2023-24, the NHS budget will increase by over £20 billion a year in real terms compared to today, which is approximately £600 million a week in cash terms, and £384 million a week in real terms.

Mr Hunt said: "This long-term plan and historic funding boost is a fitting birthday present for our most loved institution."

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "The NHS is in crisis after eight years of Tory cuts and privatisation. Today's announcement confirms that Theresa May has failed to give the NHS the funding it needs, and much of the funding announced today is based on wishful thinking.

"Labour would have invested nearly £9 billion extra this year in the NHS and social care, while asking the wealthiest and big corporations to pay their fair share of tax. Theresa May could have announced this but chose not to. She won't stand up to vested interests and is instead asking patients to rely on a hypothetical Brexit dividend."

Chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens, said: "As the NHS turns 70, we can now face the next five years with renewed certainty. This multi-year settlement provides the funding we need to shape a long-term plan for key improvements in cancer, mental health and other critical services.

"And the invitation to the NHS to develop consensus proposals for legislation will help accelerate the move to more integrated care, and ensure taxpayers' money is spent to maximum benefit."

Tory chairwoman of the Health and Social Care Committee Sarah Wollaston described the Brexit dividend as "tosh".

She tweeted: "The Brexit dividend tosh was expected but treats the public as fools. Sad to see Govt slide to populist arguments rather than evidence on such an important issue. This will make it harder to have a rational debate about the 'who & how' of funding & sharing this fairly."