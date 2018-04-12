Row as Scottish ministers take over Chinese power station plan

A row has broken out after the Scottish Government took control of an application by a Chinese-backed firm to build a power station in Scotland - while Nicola Sturgeon leads trade mission to Beijing.

Labour's Iain Gray has raised concerns about the timing of the decision, which came to light as Ms Sturgeon was meeting the Chinese Vice Premier on Monday to promote business links.

Nicola Sturgeon is visiting China on a trade mission. Picture: John Devlin

The proposed East Lothian substation, backed by China's state development corporation, will be run remotely and won't create any jobs - and there are fears it could undermine future development of the former Cockenzie power station site.

Read more: Sturgeon holds constructive talks during China visit

Inch cape Offshore Limited (ICOL) is behind the application which has been taken out of the hands of East Lothian Council because it is deemed to be in the national interest. A decision will now be taken by ministers. ICOL is owned by Red Rock Power Limited, a subsidiary of China's State Development and Investment Corporation. Nicola Sturgeon opened Red Rock's Edinburgh offices back in November 2016.

Mr Gray, the East Lothian MSP, said: "I am very concerned that ministers have chosen to remove this decision from our local representatives. The Cockenzie site is critical for local job creation and that could be jeopardised by the placing of a substation right in the middle of it.

"In the interests of democracy this is a decision that should be taken in East Lothian, with local interests put first, and I will be seeking an explanation from Ministers as to why they have taken it out of the hands of the council and the community and why this has occurred just now while the First Minister is in China."

Read more: £10bn China deal collapses over "hostile" Scots outcry

Scottish Government officials dispatched a letter stating that the application would be called in Monday.

This was the same day that Ms Sturgeon was meeting Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua in Beijing to discuss "opportunities for Scottish firms to do business in China."

Liberal Democrat energy spokesman Liam McArthur said: "Cutting local representatives out of the loop, before they have even come to a decision, risks giving the impression that Scottish ministers are more interested in touting for Chinese business than respecting local decision making.

"Scotland needs to harness its offshore wind resources, but this a strange decision for ministers to take at this stage and local people will understandably wonder how their views will now be taken into account."

The substation will channel offshore wind energy into the national grid.

Al £10 billion investment deal between the Scottish Government and China collapsed 18 months ago following an outcry about the secrecy surrounding the deal. The two Chinese companies involved in the deal, SinoFortone and China Railway No 3 Engineering Group (CR3), withdrew from a Memorandum of Understanding they struck with Ms Sturgeon about investment n clean energy, transport and housing.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The planning application was not raised or discussed during the First Minister’s meeting with SDIC.”

The application was called in by planning minister Kevin Stewart.