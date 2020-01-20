Ross Thomson sexual assault inquiry is close to publishing findings

A controversial former MP has denied his support for a Scots Tory leadership contender could scupper her chances, as it was revealed a Westminster inquiry into sexual assault allegations against him is expected to published its findings at the end of this month.

The Commons investigation into the allegations has continued despite Ross Thomson stepping down as MP for Aberdeen South prior to last months' General Election.

Mr Thomson, who is backing Scots Tory leadership contender Michelle Ballantyne, today denied his support would overshadow her bid to replace Ruth Davidson, and said he hoped that once the report was published he would be able to "move on".

Asked if his support could prove a negative for her, he said: "I'm supporting her as a private citizen and I'm entitled to support who I want. I genuinely think she's the right person."

The former MP referred himself to the Tories' internal disciplinary panel after being accused of "sexual touching" in Westminster’s Strangers’ Bar in 2018 , claims which he has described as “completely false”. Former Labour MP Paul Sweeney later revealed he had reported Mr Thomson to the House of Commons authorities after alleged drunken "groping" in the Strangers’ bar in October last year.

Mr Thomson was also accused of gross insensitivity last April after joking about Saddam Hussein on social media while on an official visit to Iraq.

Today he refused to be drawn on the potential findings in the report, but said it had left him "in limbo" since standing down as an MP.

The issue was raised at the official launch of Ms Ballantyne's leadership campaign in Edinburgh's Cornerstone Centre this morning, when she was asked why she had not received any support from other Tory parliamentarians, past or present aside from Mr Thomson, unlike her rival candidate Jackson Carlaw.

"I have had a number of conversations and very supportive comments from my MSP colleagues," she said. "To be honest when I came into this two weeks ago I didn't expect any of them to publicly endorse me, Jackson had already spoken to all of them. They didn't know I was even going to be running two weeks ago and had made their commitment and I think it's probably reasonable they're supporting the current leader."

Pressed on Mr Thomson's support she added: "I've known Ross for a long time, I value his opinion and he's always been a friend. I think you should read the report that's coming out on the investigation into the incident first. There's been a full investigation. I work on the truth on what's been proven, not on speculation and spurious commentary."

After the event Mr Thomson said he was backing Michelle Ballantyne because he believed she would be able to help the party "reconnect with ordinary people".

He said: "We need to start offering more than no to indyref2 - we've gone on that the last couple of elections so it's time for more. There are a lot of people in Scotland to whom we've never really given an offer, not given a positive reason to vote for us, and I think Michelle has the ability to reach out and connect with those people because of her own back story."

Ms Ballantyne, who only became an MSP two years ago, has previously worked as a nurse, in health management, managed a third sector organisation supporting people with drug and alcohol problems, and with her husband runs a manufacturing businesses.

"That's the kind of pitch we need," said Mr Thomson. "The aim is to be the next government so we need to widen our appeal to those who have not voted for us."

Both are vocal supporters of Prime Minister - Mr Thomson was chairman of Johnson's campaign to become Tory leader last year. Today he said he believed support for Boris Johnson could also work in her favour:

"A lot of the opposition to Boris Johnson is probably overstated. If he's allowed to be himself and people get to now the charismatic guy that I know, they will be charmed. Michelle already has a good relationship with him and would want to see more of Boris in Scotland."

Ms Ballantyne was asked if she had received any support from Mr Johnson. She said: "The PM is extremely good at managing these kinds of situations and he said quite clearly he would remain neutral because he would want to work effectively with whoever was made leader."