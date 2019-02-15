Ross Thomson allegations: Inquiry by parliamentary body ‘dropped’

An Scottish Conservative MP at the centre of allegations of sexual harassment in a Westminster bar will not be investigated by Commons standards authorities, it has been reported.

Ross Thomson denies reports that he touched men inappropriately in Strangers’ Bar, but has referred himself for investigation through the internal Conservative Party disciplinary process.

Police were called to the bar last Tuesday following reports of “sexual touching”, and are understood to have spoken to Mr Thomson, but no formal complaint has been made by any alleged victims, and no arrests were made.

Witnesses reported that Mr Thomson was drunk and was escorted from the bar.

The Times reported that a complaint from a third party present in the bar at the time of the alleged incident, thought to be an SNP researcher, will not be taken forward by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

According to the report, a note has been issued by the Commissioner confirming that an investigation could not take place based on a complaint “on behalf of another person”.

“I am 100 per cent focused on serving my constituents, and I fully intend to continue for as long as the people of Aberdeen South want me to,” Mr Thomson told the Times.