Rory Stewart eliminated in third round of Tory leadership race

Rory Stewart has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest, ending his unlikely bid to become Prime Minister.

The International Development Secretary lost support in the third ballot of Conservative MPs and came last, with just 27 votes. Boris Johnson stretched his lead further, picking up 23 new votes for a total of 146, nearly half of the parliamentary Conservative Party.

READ MORE: PMQs: Commons uproar as SNP's Ian Blackford brands Boris Johnson 'racist'

Mr Stewart, who had suggested there were "dark arts" at work in the ballot with reports that Mr Johnson was 'loaning' votes to other candidates, has already opened talks with Michael Gove about a possible joint ticket.

The Environment Secretary picked up 10 new votes, putting him on 51, just three behind Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who gained eight votes for a total of 54. It sets up an intense fight between the two cabinet ministers for second place and the right to face the favourite, Mr Johnson.

READ MORE: Tory leadership race: Boris Johnson left unscathed after BBC debate

Home Secretary Sajid Javid gained 15 votes to finish in fourth, on 38, but is the most likely to go out next when the final two ballots take place on Thursday.

More follows...