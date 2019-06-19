Rory Stewart eliminated from Conservative leadership race

Rory Stewart has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership race at the third round of voting, with MPs ending his briefly insurgent campaign to derail hopes of a final-two showdown with Boris Johnson.

Mr Stewart, a former Prisons Minister, received just 27 votes from fellow Conservative MPs, 11 behind second lowest Sajid Javid.

Frontrunner Boris Johnson continued to dominate, winning the backing of 143 of his colleagues, while Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove secured 54 and 51 votes respectively.

Mr Stewart, who briefly ingratiated the contest with his 'walkabout' question-and-answer sessions with members of the public and his steadfast refusal to countenance a no-deal Brexit, tweeted: "I am so moved & inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks - it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country. I didn't get enough MPs to believe today - but they will. I remain deeply committed to you and to this country. #RoryWalksOn"

Mr Johnson tweeted: "Thank you once again to friends and colleagues for your support in the third ballot - especially on my birthday! We've come a long way but we have much further to go."

The race now appears to rest on whether Mr Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, or Mr Gove, the Environment Secretary, will take on Mr Johnson in the ballot of around 160,000 Conservative Party members.

The former Mayor of London remains the odds-on favourite to replace Theresa May in Downing Street, and there is a chance he could use his commanding lead to encourage tactical voting to ensure he faces off in the final round of voting against his preferred candidate, believed to be Mr Hunt.