Robin Harper, the Greens' first UK parliamentarian, quits party as they have 'lost the plot'

The ex-MSP says he has concerns over the party’s stance on independence and trans rights

Robin Harper, the Greens’ first UK parliamentarian, has quit the party as he believes they have “lost the plot”.

He has written to Scottish Greens’ co-leader Patrick Harvie, saying he is concerned by the party’s pro-independence stance and its position on transgender rights.

Mr Harper served as a Lothians MSP from 1999 until 2011 and was co-convener of the party from 2004 until 2008.

Ex-MSP Robin Harper has quit the Scottish Green Party. Image: Neil Hanna/TSPL.

Although he says he would describe himself as “politically left of centre”, he says he has been troubled by the party’s “moving into the gap left by the socialists”.

In his letter to Mr Harvie, published by The Times, he said: “The question of independence came into sharp focus for me when I was invited to join the group ‘Our Scottish Future’, with whom I have since been active.

“The video I recorded for them, which you will find online, sums up my intention to fight any attempt to needlessly destroy the United Kingdom.

“You will also be aware of my serious concerns about the way we are handling the situation with the trans community.”

The ex-MSP says he hopes the Scottish Parliament will return to “listening mode” when it comes to gender services.

He added: “My concern that the Scottish Green Party’s public image has been damaged by its failure to cooperate meaningfully with other interests, including the Westminster government, is reinforced by the huge number of friends, acquaintances and random contacts who have expressed to me an opinion that the Scottish Green Party has lost the plot.

“I am aware that former colleagues and friends in the Scottish Green Party may be sorry - and even offended - by my decision to resign from the party and I apologise for not attempting to speak up within the party before coming to this decision.

“Nevertheless, I believe that if the Scottish Green Party wishes to retain the respect of the nation, it needs to approach its task with a more constructive mindset and a willingness to cooperate.”

He added the party is “no longer a campaigning pressure group” but rather a political party.

Mr Harper concluded: “It goes without saying that I remain, as I have been all my life, a passionate champion of the environment.”

In response to Mr Harper’s letter quitting the party, a spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said: “We thank Robin for what he has done both within parliament as the first ever Scottish Green MSP and outside it as a tireless advocate for the environment.

“Our party has always been committed to social and environmental justice as well as independence.

“With Scottish Greens now in government, we are turning long-held policies such as free bus travel for young people, investing in restoring Scotland’s natural environment, and a cap on rent rises into reality.

“This is delivering what Robin and others could only have wished for back in the early days of devolution.”

They added: “Independence and human rights, including the rights of trans people, are at the core of our vision and have been since our party was founded over 30 years ago.

“Our commitment to that vision has seen us achieve record result after record result in recent elections.

“The climate crisis will be the defining environmental issue for this generation and all future generations.