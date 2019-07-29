Road closures in place ahead of Boris Johnson Edinburgh visit with Nicola Sturgeon

Police have closed roads in Edinburgh city centre where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today expected to meet Nicola Sturgeon.

The new Conservative leader is expected to meet with the Scottish first minister at her official residence Bute House in Charlotte Square this afternoon as part of Mr Johnson's first visit north of the border as PM.

Police in Edinburgh announced local road closures are in place around the square due to a "VIP visit" in the Capital.

In a tweet, they wrote: "Due to a VIP visit in the Capital today, local road closures will be in place around Charlotte Square for the time being diversions will be in place.

"We'd like to thank the public for their co-operation with this matter. Once the street has been re-opened we'll let you know."

Mr Johnson visited Faslane naval base this morning, where the UK's nuclear arsenal is based. The Prime Minister is unveiling £300m worth of funding for new city-region deals, split between Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He also met with Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson after she warned she wouldn't support a no-deal Brexit.

At Bute House, the First Minister is expected to reiterate warnings about the economic damage from any Brexit deal, particularly a no-deal Brexit, with the UK Government saying on Monday that it would put £100m into an information campaign to prepare the country for crashing out of the EU on 31 October.