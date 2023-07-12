The Prime Minister made the comments as G7 countries agreed to stand with Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’.

Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelensky “you belong in Nato” as the G7 countries signed a declaration promising new security measures for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky, the Ukrainiann president had been left frustrated by the reluctance of the 31 member states to agree a timetable for wartorn Ukraine to be admitted into the international defensive alliance, but his stance now appears to have softened.

Greeting Mr Zelensky in the Lithuanian capital on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “It is good to see you here at Nato where you belong.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses a press conference at the end of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Mr Zelensky said it was “good news” that they could advance talks on security guarantees for his people, with Mr Sunak assuring him that “real progress” had been made in that regard.It follows the leaders of the wealthiest economies, which includes the UK, US, Japan, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, jointly penned a security accord at the Nato summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said it marks a “new high point” in international support for Ukraine.

He thinks it will send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has the potential to bring an end to the conflict in eastern Europe.

The pact contains promises to act multilaterally and on a country-to-country basis to offer Ukraine long-term security guarantees.

The UK’s side of the bargain will see more Ukrainian pilots trained in Britain.

No 10 said the precise offer for each country will be set out in their bilateral agreements.

In a joint declaration signed by G7 leaders, they said: “We will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes.

“We stand united in our enduring support for Ukraine, rooted in our shared democratic values and interests, above all, respect for the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The group said the mission was to “ensure a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future”.

The pact promises security assistance and modern military equipment, prioritising air defence, artillery and long-range fires, armoured vehicles and other key capabilities, such as air combat.

Ukraine’s military equipment will increasingly be brought into “interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners”.

Plans are also in place to boost Kyiv’s defence industry, commit to more training exercises and provide support for cyber defence and resilience initiatives.

G7 countries are also pledging to help Ukraine meet the reforms asked of it to become a Nato member.

They added that the West “remains committed to supporting Ukraine by holding Russia accountable” through sanctions and by punishing “war crimes and other atrocities”.Earlier at the summit the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appeared to suggest Mr Zelensky needed to be mindful about keeping “doubting politicians” in the US on-side, particularly with a presidential election coming up next year.

Mr Wallace said some allies providing defensive aid to Kyiv “want to see gratitude”.

