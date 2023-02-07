Rishi Sunak splits departments as he carries out reshuffle that shows more long-term intent than immediate change

Rishi Sunak has embarked on a radical shake-up of Whitehall in what had previously been briefed as a mini re-shuffle.

Forced to move some ministers around following the sacking of his disgraced former party chairman, Zadhim Zahawi, the Prime Minister expanded on this by creating four new Government departments aimed at boosting economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

His first act was to put former Trade Minister Greg Hands in as party chairman, a man who said Mr Zahawi was safe in the job three hours before he was sacked.

Having served four of the last five Prime Ministers, Mr Hands will be a popular appointed, liked among London Tories and across the party. Crucially, he is also a close ally of Mr Sunak.

Mr Hands said he is “excited” to get started in his new role.

He tweeted: “I joined the Party in 1986 – a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 – an honour to chair it in 2023!

“The work starts right away.”

Meanwhile, Mr Shapps tweeted to say he is “delighted” to head up the new department.

But the main element of the reshuffle was the sweeping changes to how Whitehall operates, with the business, trade and culture departments restructured into four different ministries.

Grant Shapps, who had been business secretary, will now be the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Mr Sunak had promised during the Tory leadership campaign to re-establish an energy department, and has been forced to act now after pressure from Labour and Tory MPs over soaring prices for housholds.

Downing Street hope it can provide clearer focus on energy prices, as well as ways to secure more energy from domestic nuclear and renewable sources.

Kemi Badenoch, who was international trade secretary, will now lead the joint Department for Business and Trade.

The move is a blow to Ms Badenoch, a former leadership contender on the right of the party, already given a lesser job than her allies hoped for.

Lucy Frazer joins the Cabinet as Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Michelle Donelan moves from culture to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which ministers hope can help promote the prime minister’s vision of turning the UK into a new “Silicon Valley”.

One Tory MP told The Scotsman while they appreciated the intent to implement a more long-term vision for Britain, it was “a bit pointless when we won’t be in power to do anything with them”.

The Liberal Democrats claimed the reshuffle would cost £60 million, enough to pay for almost 25 million free school meals.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said: “Rishi Sunak is looking weaker by the day, and this rudderless reshuffle is the latest proof.

“This reshuffle will cost the public millions while failing to change the trajectory of this government in crisis.