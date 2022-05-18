Rishi Sunak says 'no law' could fix cost-of-living as Ian Blackford says he should deliver emergency budget or resign

The Chancellor claimed “global forces” meant the problem was not going anywhere, but vowed to do more when he could.

It came as Ian Blackford asked if the Prime Minister supported the Chancellor’s comment that acting now would be “silly” and called for him to be sacked.

In a speech to the CBI on Wednesday evening, Mr Sunak said: "There is no measure any government could take, no law we could pass, that can make these global forces disappear overnight.

"The next few months will be tough. But where we can act, we will."

The Chancellor also told businesses “we are on your side” and called on them to help increase productivity and enterprise, adding: “We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more.

“In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things. That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.

"Our role in government is to cut costs for families. I cannot pretend this will be easy. The next few months will be tough, but where we can act, we will.

“We have provided £22 billion of direct support, and we are going further. In October, we’re cutting energy bills by a further £200.

“In just a few weeks’ time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.

“That’s a £6 billion tax cut for working people, and of course as the situation evolves our response will evolve.

“I have always been clear, we stand ready to do more.”

His speech followed a PMQs session that saw Mr Blackford alleged Boris Johnson has been briefing that the Treasury has been blocking further financial support.

Mr Blackford called on the Prime Minister to “stop sniping from the sidelines”, and warned the “poorest are punished the most” over the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “People didn’t need to see this morning’s official statistics to know that we’re experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, they know it because they’re living with it.

“Families can’t afford food. They can’t pay their bills. And we’re only at the beginning.

"And as always under the Tories the poorest are punished the most.

"For months people have been crying out for support, but month after month a distracted Downing Street has failed to lift a finger to help.

“Does the Prime Minister still support his Chancellor’s insulting statement that acting now, in this cost-of-living emergency, would just be silly.”

Mr Johnson insisted he supported what Rishi Sunak was doing, and listed off measures such as Universal Credit and support for the cost of energy.

He said: “I support the Chancellor’s work in lifting the living wage by a record amount, by making sure people on Universal Credit pay £1,000 less in tax, by putting another £22 billion into supporting people with the cost of living, £9.1 billion already to help people with the cost of energy.

“And above all I support what he has done to deliver a strong economic foundation which makes all that possible.”

The SNP Westminster leader responded by saying the Chancellor should be sacked if he doesn’t deliver an emergency budget.

He said: “The Prime Minister just confirmed it would be silly to intervene, because the Tories only response to this cost-of-living crisis has been insults and inaction.

“For weeks the Prime Minister has been briefing that it is the Treasury who are to blame for blocking financial support for struggling families.”

“Well Prime Minister, it’s time to stop sniping from the side lines, if this Chancellor won’t deliver an emergency budget, it’s time for the Prime Minister to sack the Treasury, to sack the Chancellor, and to put somebody else in office that will act.”

Earlier in the session the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had pressed Mr Johnson over a windfall tax.

He said: “On the day when inflation went to 9%, the highest for 40 years, I think the watching public, the least they can expect is a Prime Minister who concentrates on the cost-of-living crisis. Clearly he just can’t make his mind up.”

Sir Keir listed Tory MPs and company bosses who support a windfall tax, adding: “And on the other side? The member for North East Somerset (Jacob Rees-Mogg), when he’s not sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect is dead set against it.

“When is he finally going to get a grip, stand up for the people of Britain and get on the right side of the argument?”

Mr Johnson suggested his Government is against higher taxation measures. but declined to rule them out entirely.

He said: "This Government is not in principle in favour of higher taxation – of course not.

"Of course Mr Speaker, they [Labour] love putting up taxes … what we want to do is take a sensible approach governed by the impact on investments and jobs, Mr Speaker, and that is the test of a strong economy.

"If we have a strong economy, we will be able to look after people as we have done during Covid and as we will do in the aftershock of Covid.”

Mr Johnson added: “Of course we will look at all sensible measures but we will be driven by considerations of growth, investment and employment.”The lack of action prompted an angry response from Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Jon Ashworth.

He said: "Runaway inflation is punishing for poorer families and pensioners who are effectively exposed to a higher rate because a greater proportion of their income is taken up by food and energy costs.

"With energy bills going through the food and weekly shop getting more expensive we need action how to help struggling households.