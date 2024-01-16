Rishi Sunak is battling to quell a Tory revolt over his Rwanda plan, with a host of senior Conservatives trying to rally support for bringing it down.

More than 60-right wing MPs are backing an amendment to the Rwanda Bill, which would restrict individuals’ ability to challenge being sent to the African nation and overriding international law.

These include Tory deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith who are putting their party posts at risk, as well as the former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-home secretary Suella Braverman. The legislation is being led by Robert Jenrick, who quit as immigration minister over Mr Sunak’s approach.

In a sign of the scale of the Tory civil war tearing through the party, Boris Johnson has also intervened, urging his former colleagues to back the amendment.

However, if Mr Sunak were to fold to the rebels, the bill would be collapsed by the more moderate Tories who want to comply with international law. Last week ministers flooded a meeting of the One Nation group, party moderates, in a clear charm offensive to garner support for the legislation.

This all comes in the backdrop of the United Nations high commissioner for refugees saying that, even unamended, the Bill and recently signed treaty with Kigali would still violate global refugee law.

In the Commons, Mr Jenrick said the amendments from the Tory right tabled by him and veteran MP Sir Bill Cash “represent the last opportunity for us to get this policy right”.

He said that without changes, the “legally flawed” Bill still left loopholes open which would allow migrants to claim Rwanda was not safe for them as an individual.

“As night follows day, every migrant will say Rwanda may be generally safe – and I believe it is – but it is not safe for me. That is one of the central intellectual incoherences, as the Government’s own lawyers have said, at the heart of this Bill.”

Under the Government’s plan, migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats could be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda rather than being allowed to try to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation and the treaty are intended to make the Government’s plan legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

The amendments are unlikely to pass, with Labour opposed to the legislation and set to resist any attempts to make it more hardline, but they will give an indication of the scale of unease within the Tory parliamentary party in an election year.

Shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We on these benches will be proudly voting against the amendments that are being promoted by the benches opposite because the Government’s Rwanda policy is unaffordable, unworkable and unlawful, because this Bill is an affront to the values that we hold dear and because we will always stand up for the separation of powers, for the rule of law and for ensuring we can stand tall in the world.

“The legislation before us is a sham, but in the interests of damage limitation I urge members to get behind Labour’s amendments today.”

Even if dozens of his MPs rebel to back amendments, Mr Sunak will still be confident that Tories will eventually get behind the Bill as a whole at its final Commons hurdle – the third reading – which is due on Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, just 13 MPs had said they would vote against the bill if left as is.

This includes former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke who said he was not “f****** around”, adding: “I will vote against if the legislation isn’t amended. Simple as that.”

Miriam Cates, a prominent right-wing MP, said she would also be prepared to vote against the Bill if it was unamended, and appeared unmoved by the Prime Minister’s latest plan.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, I’m afraid all that shows is that the Government is expecting a large number of individual claims.”

Touring broadcast studios on Tuesday, Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Mel Stride sought to play down Tory divisions.

Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove said he was “pretty sure” Mr Anderson would still be in post at the next election.

“I think we might be getting ahead of ourselves because I think that, and Lee is a friend and I’m a big admirer of his, the concerns that Lee has about the Bill are the concerns that the country has about migration more broadly,” he told Times Radio.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mr Stride declined to be drawn on whether the Tory deputy chairmen could face the sack.

He told LBC: “We all know that there are very few Bills – very, very few Bills – that go through straight and clean and nobody tries to amend them in any way at all.

“What matters is that the Bill progresses in a form that leaves it effective at the end and I’m confident we’re going to do that.”

The Government has announced plans to draft in around 150 judges and free up courtrooms in order to deal with migrant appeals.