Revulsion over Nazi salutes is 'moral panic', says Scots university tutor

A Scottish university tutor has dismissed revulsion over Nazi salutes on football terraces as "moral panic", claiming racism is not on the rise.

Abertay University in Dundee has distanced itself from academic Stuart Waiton, who is a lecturer in sociology and criminology at the institution.

The Times reports that Dr Waiton, who is standing for the Brexit Party in Dundee West at the next general election, has said people are simply more sensitive to racism rather than it being on the rise.

He said the sight of 100 Bulgarian football fans giving Nazi salutes and making monkey noises at black English players during last week's Euro 202- qualifier did not constitute a "mass display of racism".

Abertay University has said in a statement that Dr Waiton's views did not reflect those of the university.

Dr Waiton told Sky News he thought there was less racisim in British society, but a "growing sensitivity to it - and a growing sensitivity to the use of racist language".

"People need to get on with things to a certain extent and the authorities can resolve it," he said.

"If we are going to stop every game because players are offended, you will never have any games."

Dr Waiton has criticised Haringey Borough players for walking off the pitch after receiving racist abuse from Yeovil Town fans, arguing players should just ignore the tirade and get on with the game.

At a rally in Edinburgh attended by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, Dr Waiton targeted his "so-called liberal, enlightened, cosmopolitan friends" for calling the Brexit Party "stupid, ignorant racists".

In a column for The Herald, Dr Waiton wrote of scenes at the Bulgaria-England Euros qualifier: "Around 100 young men shouting racist comments and giving Nazi salutes ... was no mass display of racism. In fact, in many respects quite the opposite, with the vast majority taking no part in the racism and many clearly being angered by the small minority."